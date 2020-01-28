Image Source : ICC Live Streaming Cricket, India vs Australia, U19 World Cup quarterfinals: Watch IND vs AUS live U19 WC match

When is India U19 vs Australia U19, U-19 World Cup 2020 Cricket Match?

The Indian colts will look to continue their unbeaten run in the ongoing Under-19 cricket World Cup and will definitely start as the favourites when they take on Australia in the Super League quarter-final at Senwes Park on Tuesday. Last Friday, India had marched into the quarterfinals after they defeated New Zealand by 44 runs (via DLS) at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein. Before that, they had registered comprehensive victories in their first two group stage games against Sri Lanka and Japan. India have been superb in all the three departments and have played to their tag of defending champions. Their bowling has been led by wrist-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who has been brilliant in all the matches India have played so far in the tournament.

India vs Australia, U-19 World Cup 2020 will be played on January 28. (Tuesday).

When will India U19 vs Australia U19, U-19 World Cup 2020 match start?

India vs Australia, U-19 World Cup 2020 live cricket match will start at 01.30 PM.

Where is India U19 vs Australia U19, U-19 World Cup 2020 match being played?

India vs Australia, U-19 World Cup 2020 is being played at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket India U19 vs Australia U19, U-19 World Cup 2020 match Today?

You can watch India vs Australia, U-19 World Cup 2020 live cricket streaming match on Hotstar in India.

Where can you watch India U19 vs Australia U19, U-19 World Cup 2020 Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch India vs Australia, U-19 World Cup 2020 on Star Sports 3, FOX Sports, PTV, E-Vision, Sky Sports, Digicel, ESPN, Willow TV.

What are the squads for India U19 vs Australia U19, U-19 World Cup 2020?

India U19 Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Vidyadhar Patil, Shubhang Hegde, Shashwat Rawat, Kumar Kushagra

Australia U19 Squad: Sam Fanning, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey(c), Lachlan Hearne, Oliver Davies, Liam Scott, Patrick Rowe(w), Tanveer Sangha, Connor Sully, Todd Murphy, Bradley Simpson, Liam Marshall, Corey Kelly, Matthew Willans, Cooper Connolly