Pakistan vs South Africa, 2019 World Cup, Match 30: Watch Live PAK vs SA Online on Hotstar, Star Sports 1, 2

World Cup 2019, Cricket Live streaming Pakistan vs South Africa, ICC Cricket World Cup Date: Sunday, 23 June

Pakistan vs South Africa, 2019 World Cup: Watch IND vs AFG Online on Hotstar, Star Sports 1, 2

With both teams virtually out of the semifinal race, South Africa and Pakistan will be battling it out for a consolation win in their World Cup match at the Lord's on Sunday. Having mustered just three points from six games, South Africa are all but out of the tournament while Pakistan might still sneak into the semifinals, provided they win their remaining four games and other results go in their favour. Mohammad Amir was the lone warrior in the bowling department against India and their batting and fielding, too, was a big let down once again. Senior player Shoaib Malik , who has not been among the runs so far, is not expected to get another game in his last competition before he retires from ODI cricket. South Africa, too, have not learnt from their mistakes in what has been a disappointing campaign.

They did have their moments in the previous game against New Zealand but let the Kane Williamson-led side off the hook and paid the price for it. (Match Scorecard) (PAK vs SA live updates)

Pakistan vs South Africa, 2019 World Cup, live from Lord’s in London:

Where will the 2019 World Cup Match 30, Pakistan vs South Africa be played?

The 2019 World Cup Match 30, Pakistan vs South Africa will be played at Lord’s in London.

Where can I check the online live updates of the 2019 World Cup Match 30, Pakistan vs South Africa?

You can follow Live updates and Live Score of PAK vs SA, Ball-by-Ball Commentary on www.indiatvnews.com . You can watch live cricket match on Hotstar.

How can you watch the 2019 World Cup Pakistan vs South Africa live match Streaming Online?

You can watch the 2019 World Cup Pakistan vs South Africa live match streaming online on Hotstar.

When is 2019 World Cup Match 30, Pakistan vs South Africa?

The 2019 World Cup Match 30, Pakistan vs South Africa will be played on June 23 (Sunday).

What time does the live coverage of the 2019 World Cup Match 30 Pakistan vs South Africa start?

The 2019 World Cup Match 30, Pakistan vs South Africa will start at 03:00 PM IST on June 23.

How can you watch the 2019 World Cup Pakistan vs South Africa match on TV?

You can watch the 2019 World Cup Pakistan vs South Africa match on these TV channels on Star Sports 1, 2.

What are the squads for Pakistan vs South Africa World Cup Match 30?

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Shahdab Khan, Mohammed Hafeez, Mohammed Hasnain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Mohammed Aamir, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Asif Ali.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pertorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamshi, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Chris Morris, Rassie van der Dussen, Beuran Hendricks.