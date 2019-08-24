Live Streaming Cricket, India vs West Indies, 1st Test: Watch IND vs WI Live Cricket Match Online on SonyLiv

Live Streaming Cricket, India vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 2: Full details on when and where to watch Live Cricket Match IND vs WI Test match Online on SonyLiv, Sony Ten 1 live cricket, Ten 3, Jio TV cricket live.

Live Streaming Cricket, India vs West Indies, 1st Test

Indian pacer Ishant Sharma starred for the side on the second day of the first Test between India and West Indies, as he took a five-wicket haul to put Windies on backfoot. Resuming the day, Ravindra Jadeja scored a gritty fifty after Rishabh Pant was dismissed early. Ishant Sharma ably contributed to the 60-run partnership with Jadeja as India ended on 297. West Indies made a quick start but paid the price when Mohammed Shami dismissed John Campbell on 23. What followed was Ishant Sharma's highly effective bowling performance, as he ended with figures of 5/42 at the end of the day. The Windies batsmen got on to good starts but continued to throw their wickets away, leaving the side struggling at 189/8 at stumps. India will aim to wrap the tail quickly on Day 3 and pose a strong target for the hosts. You can get details such as Live Match Online, India vs West Indies Live Stream, SonyLIV live cricket match, Sony Ten 3 Hindi, India West Indies Live Match TV, Live Streaming Match Online, Cricket match India Live Online and much more.

Live Streaming Cricket, India vs West Indies, 1st Test

When is India vs West Indies 1st Test match?

India vs West Indies 1st Test match will be played between August 22-26.

Where is India vs West Indies 1st Test match being played?

India vs West Indies 1st Test match will be played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua.

What time will India vs West Indies 1st Test match begin?

India vs West Indies 1st Test match will begin at 7 PM IST.

Who won the Toss between India and West Indies in the 1st Test?

West Indies have won the TOSS and have opted to BAT against India. (Live Score & Updates)

Where can you watch India vs West Indies 1st Test match Live Streaming Online?

You can watch IND vs WI 1st Test live streaming online from Port of Spain on SonyLIV app.

Where can you watch India vs West Indies 1st Test match on TV?

You can watch India vs West Indies 1st Test live from Antigua on Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 1 HD in Hindi commentary, and Sony TEN 3 and Sony TEN 3 HD in English commentary.

What are the playing XIs for India vs West Indies 1st Test match?

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope (WK), Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (C), Miguel Cummins, Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach

India: Mayank Agarwal, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah