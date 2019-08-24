Live Cricket Score, India vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 3: India look to bowl out Windies early

Image Source : AP IMAGE India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score IND vs WI Live Match Blog updates from Antigua

Live Cricket Score, India vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 3: Hello and welcome to our coverage of India vs West Indies first Test match Day 3. On Day 2 of 1st Test match, Ishant Sharma came all guns blazing against the West Indies as the hosts could only manage to post 189/8 and trailed by 108 runs. Ishant scalped five wickets for 42 runs while Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja picked a wicket apiece. Replying to India's first innings score of 297, the Windies were jolted at regular intervals. Openers Kraigg Brathwaite (14) and John Campbell (23) took their side to a safe start before Shami packed back the latter with the hosts' scorecard reading 36 runs. As the Windies could only manage to add another 12 runs, Ishant dismissed the other opener in the 18th over. Trying to play a straight drive, Brathwaite handed a catch to Ishant in his follow-up. (LIVE MATCH SCORECARD)

1st Test Match Day 2 Report: A late three-wicket burst from senior pacer Ishant Sharma to complete his five-for and reckless batting by West Indies helped India take control of the first Test on day two here. The West Indies lost five wickets in the final session as they reeled at 189 for eight in their first innings at stumps on Friday, trailing India by 108 runs. Ishant Sharma took three wickets from his final three overs to complete his ninth five-wicket haul in Tests to put India in a strong position going into day three at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. (Read Full report)