England vs West Indies, 2019 World Cup: Watch ENG vs WI, Match 19, Live match online on Hotstar and Star Sports 1, 2

Here are the details of When, Where and How to watch ENG vs WI World Cup Match 19 live from Rose Bowl stadium in Southampton online on Hotstar. You can also watch Live England vs West Indies match on Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, 2). England have been dominant in the World Cup 2019 so far, bar their shock defeat against Pakistan. Eoin Morgan 's side registered a big win over Bangladesh in their previous fixture, where they amassed 382 runs, before bowling Bangladesh out for 280. The England vs West Indies game will also see Barbados-born Jofra Archer taking on his country of birth. The Windies had a fiery start to the tournament, and even when the result didn't go in their favour, they put on an impressive fight against Australia. Andre Russell's fitness would be the talking point, as he has been the impact player for the side. Their previous game against South Africa was washed out after they took charge, taking two early wickets after Jason Holder opted to bowl first. [ MATCH SCORECARD

The 2019 World Cup Match 19, England vs West Indies will be played at Rose Bowl in Southampton

You can follow Live updates and Live Score of ENG V WI, Ball-by-Ball Commentary on www.Indiatvnews.com. You can watch live cricket match on Hotstar.

You can watch the live streaming of the 2019 World Cup Match 19, England vs West Indies on Hotstar from 03.00 PM IST onwards.

The 2019 World Cup Match 18, England vs West Indies will be played on June 14 (Friday).

The 2019 World Cup Match 19 England vs West Indies will start at 03:00 PM IST on June 14.

The 2019 World Cup Match 19, England vs West Indies will broadcast live on Star Sports 1 for Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD and 2 HD for English along with Star Sports 1 Select HD. You can also watch the match live on Hotstar.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (WK), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, James Vince, Liam Dawson

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Shai Hope(w), Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel