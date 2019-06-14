Live Cricket Score, England vs West Indies, 2019 World Cup: Unchanged England opt to bowl, Russell returns for Windies

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England vs West Indies live score ICC world cup match 19 eng vs wi live cricket score ball to ball updates from the rose bowl Southampton

Hello and welcome to our coverage of England vs West Indies, 2019 World Cup Match 19 from The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Stay tuned for updates and ball-by-ball commentary fro the ENG Vs WI clash. England and West Indies will carry their intense rivalry from the Caribbean into the Rose Bowl here Friday with Barbados-born pace sensation Jofra Archer adding spice to the World Cup contest. oth teams ended at 2-2 in their high-scoring five-match ODI series in February with one game being a washout. The series, which took place in the Caribbean islands, saw sensational performances from Chris Gayle , who smashed as many 39 sixes and amassed 424 runs in four innings. he 'Universe Boss' will be backing himself for an encore against England whose bowling attack has become more potent with Archer's addition. He has bowled with fire and venom so far in the competition and his face-off with Gayle is the one to watch out for. est Indies too boast of express pace in their arsenal, adding to the excitement of what promises to be a mouthwatering battle. Follow all the score and updates from India vs New Zealand match here.

14.32 IST: TOSS -- Eoin Morgan has won the toss and England will bowl first.



Brief preview: Tournament favourites England will look to continue their dominance when they take on power-packed West Indies in their fourth encounter of the ongoing World Cup at The Rose Bowl. England, who started off their campaign in an impressive manner winning comfortably against South Africa, faced a shock defeat at the hands of Pakistan in their second encounter. However, they came back strongly and aced every department against Bangladesh as they first put up 386/6 on board and then bundled them out for 280 in the 49th over. [Read full preview here]