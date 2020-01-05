India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, 1st T20I: Watch Live IND vs SL T20I cricket match online on Hotstar

India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, 1st T20I: Team India is all set to square up against Asian neighbours Sri Lanka after a short break from cricket during New Year period. Both teams will lock horns against each other in the first T20I of the three-match T20I series at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Indian speed-gun Jasprit Bumrah returns to the Indian squad after recovering from the back injury, while vice-captain Rohit Sharma has been rested for the three-match T20I series. The match will crucial for Indian southpaw Shikhar Dhawan, who is also returning from injury as he will be looking to get back into form after a string of a poor show. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka team call-up senior player Angelo Mathews for their first series of 2020. India will enter the match as the favourites but Sri Lanka has the ability to pull off a miracle against unsettled Men in Blue. Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka live first T20I match online on Hotstar and live TV coverage on Star Sports Network and DD Sports.

Live Streaming Cricket, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I

When is India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Cricket Match?

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I will be played on January 5 (Sunday).

When will India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match start?

The India vs Sri Lanka live cricket match will start at 07.00 PM.

Where is India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match being played?

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I is being played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

Where can you watch online India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match Today?

You can watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I live cricket streaming match on Hotstar in India.

Where can you watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live TV Telecast Match Online?

You can watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I on Star Sports 1 and HD

What are the squads for India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I?

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini and Washington Sundar.

Sri Lanka: Lasith Malinga (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Kusal Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan and Kasun Rajitha.