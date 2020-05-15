Kevin Pietersen provides three tips to keep mental health in check amid coronavirus pandemic

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Kevin Pietersen took to Twitter to give three tips which can help keep mental health in check amid the negativity surrounding COVID-19 outbreak.

As the world continues to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has come out with some advices for people in order to keep themselves mentally fit and healthy.

In a tweet, Pietersen on Friday listed out three things tried by himself in order to stay mentally fit during these trying times brought in by the outbreak of novel coronavirus.

"Lots of mental health chat! Try these, if you can: 1. Exercise tough for one hour a day. 2. Turn off all news feeds on social media and anyone spreading negativity. You don't need to see it. 3. Turn your mobile off at 7pm till you get up," Pietersen said on his official Twitter handle.

"It's worked for me," he added.

Earlier, the former England skipper had warned people across the globe to sit up and take note that they do not own the world and should respect nature.

In a video posted on Twitter, Pietersen had last month said: "Resilience is the power to recover quickly in difficulties, we as humans are part of a natural resilient world, micro and macro organisms in nature have countless inter-relationships that keep our planet healthy and our modern world functional. We aren't voids of nature, we are citizens of the normal world, humanity is being reminded more than ever now that we do not own this planet.

"The lessons and solutions rest in nature, ultimately it is the understanding of the natural world and nature that offers us the solutions we seek. As we seek solutions in the terms of crisis, let us not put nature in crisis, but it gives me hope that we as humans are caring."

Close to 3 lakh people have lost their lives across the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the entire globe has come to a standstill.

