Ready to BOOM again! Jasprit Bumrah returns to training after injury

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India's premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah shared a snap from training for the first time since a stress fracture ruled him out of action in September.

In a relatively short period in international cricket, Jasprit Bumrah has emerged as one of the fiercest fast bowlers across the globe. Currently No.1 in ICC Test Rankings, the 25-year-old pacer was ruled out ahead of the home series against South Africa in October with a stress fracture in his back. He is slated to make a comeback next year.

On Sunday, Bumrah, on his social media handles, informed that he has returned to training. The bowler posted a picture with fellow Gujarat teammates Manpreet Juneja and Dhruv Raval, with the caption, "Big smiles after a training session."

The Indian fast bowler last played for the side in the Test series against West Indies.

Big smiles after a training session 😁💪🏽. pic.twitter.com/HX6nU2DA3F — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) November 17, 2019

While it is unlikely that Bumrah will be completely fit for the upcoming limited-overs home series against West Indies, he is expected to return before the tour to New Zealand next year. It is unconfirmed whether he will be available for the games against Sri Lanka and South Africa in January 2020.

Bumrah is one of the three Indian bowlers who have taken a hat-trick this year. He achieved the feat in the second Test against West Indies in Jamaica in September.