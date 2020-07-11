Jason Roy chooses one between Rohit Sharma, David Warner as his opening partner

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England opener Jason Roy picked one between India's Rohit Sharma and Australia's David Warner as his opening partner.

Rohit Sharma and David Warner are two of the most destructive openers in the limited-overs format. The duo had been reigning the opening spot for their respective sides for years. Both the players continue to be the mainstays for their countries in all the three formats of the game.

Rohit had a stellar year in 2019, which included being the top-scorer in the World Cup. Warner, meanwhile, closely followed him in the tournament at the second spot.

Rohit's ODI career includes a record three double centuries -- while no other batsman in the history of the game has breached the mark twice. In addition, the batsman made an impression when he was given a chance to open the innings in the longest format last year, smashing a century in his first innings. In 2019, Rohit was the leading run-getter with 1,490 runs.

David Warner, meanwhile, boasts of an average of 45 in the ODIs, with 5,267 runs in 123 ODIs. After missing a year of international cricket due to ball-tampering charges, Warner made an incredible comeback in the 2019 World Cup, scoring 647 runs in ten matches to aid Australia to the semifinals of the tournament.

And so, to pick between the two is certainly a daunting task for anyone. However, England's limited-overs opener Jason Roy, who was one of the stars for the side in its 2019 World Cup-winning campaign, had a straight answer to the dilemma. (ALSO READ: Jofra Archer, Tino Best engage in war of words on Twitter)

When asked who he would like to open the innings with, Roy replied, "Rohit Sharma," in an interview with CricTracker.

Jason Roy, who played eight matches throughout the tournament, scored 443 runs with the highest-score of 153 against Bangladesh. He scored at a strike-rate of 115 throughout the tournament.

