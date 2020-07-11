Saturday, July 11, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. Jason Roy chooses one between Rohit Sharma, David Warner as his opening partner

Jason Roy chooses one between Rohit Sharma, David Warner as his opening partner

England opener Jason Roy picked one between India's Rohit Sharma and Australia's David Warner as his opening partner.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 11, 2020 10:10 IST
jason roy, jason roy england, rohit sharma, david warner, rohit sharma india, david warner australia
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

England opener Jason Roy picked one between India's Rohit Sharma and Australia's David Warner as his opening partner.

Rohit Sharma and David Warner are two of the most destructive openers in the limited-overs format. The duo had been reigning the opening spot for their respective sides for years. Both the players continue to be the mainstays for their countries in all the three formats of the game.

Rohit had a stellar year in 2019, which included being the top-scorer in the World Cup. Warner, meanwhile, closely followed him in the tournament at the second spot. 

Related Stories

Rohit's ODI career includes a record three double centuries -- while no other batsman in the history of the game has breached the mark twice. In addition, the batsman made an impression when he was given a chance to open the innings in the longest format last year, smashing a century in his first innings. In 2019, Rohit was the leading run-getter with 1,490 runs.

David Warner, meanwhile, boasts of an average of 45 in the ODIs, with 5,267 runs in 123 ODIs. After missing a year of international cricket due to ball-tampering charges, Warner made an incredible comeback in the 2019 World Cup, scoring 647 runs in ten matches to aid Australia to the semifinals of the tournament.

And so, to pick between the two is certainly a daunting task for anyone. However, England's limited-overs opener Jason Roy, who was one of the stars for the side in its 2019 World Cup-winning campaign, had a straight answer to the dilemma. (ALSO READ: Jofra Archer, Tino Best engage in war of words on Twitter)

When asked who he would like to open the innings with, Roy replied, "Rohit Sharma," in an interview with CricTracker.

Jason Roy, who played eight matches throughout the tournament, scored 443 runs with the highest-score of 153 against Bangladesh. He scored at a strike-rate of 115 throughout the tournament.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

X