'You must live a miserable life': Jofra Archer and Tino Best engage in war of words on Twitter

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England bowler Jofra Archer and former West Indies pacer Tino Best engaged in a heated discussion on Twitter on Friday.

In a tweet, Tino Best had been critical of Archer's bowling during the day, saying that he cannot understand how the England youngster is playing in the match over Stuart Broad. He further said that Archer isn't extracting significant pace, too, defending Broad on his anger at being dropped.

"Honestly why Archer playing before Broad chaaaaa fair is fair tho, cause u have Wood bowling 90+ , And he’s bowling the same pace as Broad , I have no problem with Broad being #EngVsWI ..... that’s not fair at all," wrote Best.

Honestly why Archer playing before Broad chaaaaa fair is fair tho🥺🥺, cause u have Wood bowling 90+ , And he’s bowling the same pace as Broad , I have no problem with Broad being pissed 😤 #EngVsWI ..... that’s not fair at all 😒 . — Tino95 (@tinobest) July 10, 2020

However, Archer didn't like the criticism, taunting Best in his quoted reply. "With all this knowledge how are you not a coach yet ?"

With all this knowledge how are you not a coach yet ? https://t.co/AU0m4LdgVU — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) July 10, 2020

Best, too, had an aggressive reply in turn. "Don’t address me personally Young man , the fact remains your bowling toothpaste and u haven’t bowled Quickly since ASHES , now go sleep and get some rest for WI to beat ya ball in the second innings bye Jorfa," wrote the former Windies pacer.

Don’t address me personally Young man , the fact remains your bowling toothpaste and u haven’t bowled Quickly since ASHES , now go sleep and get some rest for WI to beat ya ball in the second innings bye 👋🏾 Jorfa 🙏🏾 #SleepTight — Tino95 (@tinobest) July 10, 2020

While Archer didn't reply directly to Best, he posted another tweet later, which read, "You must live a miserable life."

You must live a miserable life — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) July 10, 2020

Then, Archer proceeded to retweet a series of tweets, which defended him, while attacking Best indirectly for the criticism.

This is not the first time when the two were involved in a spat on the micro-blogging platform. In December last year, Best had raised concerns over his pace, too. Archer had then replied, "The captain and I aren't worried but thank you for concern I really appreciate it."

When Best said that the current generation of cricketers wasn't open to "constructive criticism," Archer told him that Best could've messaged him personally, too. "If that was really your intention you would have messaged me personally, Barbados isn't big you could of gotten into contact with me but go on have your moment on Twitter," Archer had tweeted.

