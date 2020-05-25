IPL postponement makes MS Dhoni's comeback difficult: Former India wicketkeeper Ajay Ratra

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES MS Dhoni

Former India wicketkeeper Ajay Ratra reckons that with the indefinite postponement of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League, the international return of former captain MS Dhoni has become even more difficult given that the IPL 2020 was a decisive one

Ratra, who featured in 6 Tests and 12 ODIs under the captaincy of Sourav Ganguly, also put forth the unpredictability factor of Dhoni, who hasn't played a single international game since World Cup 2019 exit. He did return for the IPL 2020 preparations, had joined the Chennai Super Kings camp at Chepauk and good in sublime form despite the long absence. But following the postponement of the tournament he was forced to go back to his hometown in Ranchi.

"You see, Dhoni is a very unpredictable person whom you can't judge what's coming next," Ajay Ratra told MyKhel.

"But yes there has been a long time since he played competitive cricket. IPL 2020 seemed quite decisive for his international career. The team management would have closely monitored his performance and also how other wicketkeepers would've done during the IPL.

"Unfortunately, IPL getting postponed indefinitely makes it (Dhoni's comeback) difficult but you never know with Dhoni."

Ratra also talked about Wriddhiman Saha and opined that given his wicketkeeping prowess, he should be picked even for overseason Tests. He even stressed the fact that Rishabh Pant should work on his wicketkeeping in a bid to seal his spot in the Indian team, whatever the format.

"Wriddhiman Saha has a brilliant pair of hands against the spinners but if you look at his career, he has taken some spectacular catches off fast bowling as well. This means he could be equally good gloveman in the overseas conditions as well," Ratra said.

"But I believe that the team management is thinking in terms of making batting stronger overseas because conditions are tougher there. Rishabh (Pant) has done exceedingly well overseas as a batsman.

"Having said that, I believe Wriddhiman is also a decent batsman and he can be a part of the playing XI in overseas games. I feel that the team management should also consider playing a technically more sound wicketkeeper in overseas conditions because he too can change the course of the game with his catches and fielding. And Wriddhiman fits the bill.

"As far as Wriddhiman's batting is concerned he's not that bad a batsman. He has three Test centuries to his name and has made vital contributions with the bat whenever needed. Therefore, I would say, Saha looks a better option in Test cricket."

