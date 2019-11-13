Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020: Ankit Rajpoot traded to Rajasthan Royals; Trent Boult to Mumbai Indians

New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult will play for Mumbai Indians in next year's Indian Premier League while domestic pacer Ankit Rajpoot will represent Rajasthan Royals after they were successfully traded by their respective franchises.

According to an IPL statement, Boult will play for Mumbai Indians after being traded by his current team Delhi Capitals, while Rajpoot has been traded successfully by Kings XI Punjab.

Boult made his IPL debut in 2014 and played for Delhi Capitals in the 2018 and 2019 season. He has 38 IPL wickets from 33 games.

Rajpoot, a right-arm fast bowler who joined KXIP in 2018, has played 23 IPL matches and has 22 wickets in his kitty.

Rajpoot put in one of the most memorable bowling performances ever when he claimed 5 for 14 in a league game in the 2018 season against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He is the only uncapped player to claim a five-wicket haul in the IPL.