'We are all missing Mahi bhai, I want him to come back soon': Kuldeep Yadav

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav has said that he wants MS Dhoni to make a comeback to the Indian team soon.

India's left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav has said that the Indian team is missing the services of former captain MS Dhoni. The wicketkeeper-batsman is yet to make an appearance for the side since the semifinal of the 2019 World Cup.

In an interview with Times of India, Kuldeep said that I would like MS Dhoni to make a comeback to the team.

"We all are missing Mahi bhai. I am a big fan of Mahi bhai. I really want him to come back into the team soon and play. Personally, I really feel he should play for India again," the 25 yer old spinner told timesofindia.com.

Talking about his experience of bowling with Dhoni behind the wickets, Kuldeep recalled that the former Indian captain would come up with "instant advice" for him on the field. He further added that while Dhoni is an instant advisor, Virat Kohli is a "great motivator."

“Whenever we stepped onto the field, Mahi bhai would come up with some instant advice. That (kind of) advice helped me a lot in my career. He is a great instant advisor. He is someone who doesn’t believe giving advice ahead of and after the game. He will analyse things and come up with instant advice on the field," said Kuldeep. (ALSO READ: Rohit or Dhoni as captain? Aakash Chopra makes his IPL XI)

"That's what Virat bhai does as well. Mahi bhai is an instant advisor, Virat bhai is a great motivator. Apart from these two, Rohit bhai also guided me a lot on many occasions. I am really grateful that I am playing under seniors like Virat, Dhoni and Rohit."

The chinaman spinner is one of the regular bowlers - especially in the limited-overs format for the Indian team. He said that Virat Kohli's backing serves as extra motivation for him to perform.

“If you are young and your captain is backing you every time on the field and off the field as well, it gives you extra motivation to perform. Virat bhai supports me on and off the field. He supports me in tough situations as well. Virat bhai is someone who knows how a bowler feels. He comes to you and guides you where to bowl. He will come, pat you on the back, guide you, gives you a solution and helps you take a wicket,” Kuldeep said.

“There is no doubt he (Virat) is a world-class player. Be it his batting, fielding or decision-making abilities, Virat bhai is unmatchable."

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage