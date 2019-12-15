Image Source : INDIA TV India vs West Indies, 1st ODI Live Streaming Cricket: Watch IND vs WI Live cricket match online on Hotstar

India vs West Indies, 1st ODI

Virat Kohli and Co. return to ODI action after a gap of almost five months. And who were the last team they faced? West Indies, right after their departure from World Cup 2019 semis. India defeated West Indies 2-0 in the three-game series in the Caribbean nation to register their ninth consecutive bilateral series win against the ODI side. India hence will be aiming for their perfect 10 in the home series which starts in Chennai from today onwards. Kohli was the Man of the series in India's last two wins against West Indies. He has in fact amassed over 800 runs at 174 an average in his last nine innings against West Indies, with six centuries and a fifty. For West Indies, they are heading into the game on the back of a series whitewash against Afghanistan in India. Here are the details of When and where to watch India live cricket tv, Live streaming, live cricket, India vs west indies 2019, India vs West Indies 2019 series squad, live cricket India vs west indies 2019.

India Squad: Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal, Shardul Thakur

West Indies Squad: Shai Hope(w), Sunil Ambris, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard(c), Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Khary Pierre, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Holder, Evin Lewis, Sheldon Cottrell, Brandon King