India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Streaming, 3rd T20I: Watch IND vs SA Live on Hotstar and Star Sports

After a comprehensive victory in the first game, Virat Kohli and his men will aim to seal the series with a win at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The Indian skipper was the star of the second T20I, as he scored a brilliant 72* to lead India to an easy seven-wicket win. With the first match ending without a ball being bowled due to rains, South Africa also have a chance to level the series. India's bowling line-up, even without their first-choice frontline pacers, impressed as Deepak Chahar and Navdeep Saini impressed with their performances. In batting, Shikhar Dhawan showed signs of a return to form with an important innings of 41, but disappointment continued with young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who could only score 4. You can watch India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Streaming, 3rd T20I on Hotstar. You can also watch the TV Telecast of IND vs SA Live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 3.

When is the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I?

The India vs South Africa 3rd T20I will be played on September 22 (Sunday).

Where is the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I being played?

The India vs South Africa 3rd T20I is being played at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Where can you watch the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live?

You can watch the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I live cricket streaming match on Hotstar, Star Sports and DD Sports in India.

Where can you watch the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live TV Telecast?

What are the squads for the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I?

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Rahul Chahar, K Khaleel Ahmed

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (WK/C), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Junior Dala, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde​