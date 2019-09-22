Image Source : BCCI Live Score India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: India look to wrap series in Bengaluru

Live Score India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match live from M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Team India look to wrap the three-match T20I series 2-0 in Bengaluru as the first match of the series got abandoned due to rain and the Mohali match was totally dominated by the Men in Blue. It will be a tough task for Quinton de Kock's men to stop the reigning Indian team led by Virat Kohli, who became the highest run-scorer in T20I cricket in the second T20I. While rain is expected to play a spoilsport in the game, but if the game happens it will surely be a high-scoring one with small boundaries at Chinnaswamy stadium. You will get all the live score and updated of the third T20I match here. (Live Match Scorecard) (Live Stream IND vs SA)

Live Score and Updates India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I from Bengaluru: The toss will take place at 18:30 IST

Match Preview: Virat Kohli's familiar exuberance and pep talks drowned the chatter around Rishabh Pant as India prepared to play South Africa in the third T20 International here on Sunday, seeking a 2-0 series verdict. The comprehensive seven-wicket victory in the second game, which was built on the back of a fine comeback by the bowlers and a Kohli masterclass, is history now and the team is looking for another commanding performance before the Test series gets underway. (Read Full Match Preview)