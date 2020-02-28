Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Wellington drubbing was a good lesson, says Ravi Shastri ahead of Christchurch Test

Team India coach Ravi Shastri said that the crushing loss in Wellington was necessary because a defeat like that can force the team to sit up and take notice after a dominating run for a long time. India lost their first game in the World Test Championship after seven convincing wins in a row and that according to Shastri can open the mindset of the players.

The visitors were totally outplayed in windy conditions at Basin Reserve as pacers Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Kyle Jamieson ran riot but Shastri believes now the batters know what to expect and will be up for the challenge in the second Test, starting on Saturday.

"Very simple. It's the red ball. The conditions in red and white ball are totally different... especially in New Zealand and England, where the conditions can be very much different. Any team will take time to acclimatise. We are not here to give excuses. We were totally outplayed in the first Test but when you are on a run like we were -- a shake up like that is good because it opens your mindset.

"When you have not tasted defeat, you can have a close mindset. Here you have seen what has happened, which is good and there are opportunities to learn. You know what strategies New Zealand are preparing and mentally now you are prepared and know what to expect and you have your plans on how to counter that.

"So, it is a good lesson and I'm sure the boys will be up for it tomorrow," Shastri said.

Shastri also heaped praise on the Black Caps duo of Tim Southee and Trent Boult.

"I thought conditions for New Zealand were far better on Day 1 when it came to bowl. The pitch eased out a bit when India bowled but that's why you say familiarity with home conditions. You saw what Southee and Boult could do with the experience they have and the knowledge they have in these conditions.

"Our guys know what to expect from an experienced bowling attack," Shastri said.

The second Test starts at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday.