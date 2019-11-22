Day-Night Test: Legends recollect memories of Eden Gardens on historic day in Indian cricket

Image Source : TWITTER - BCCI "Legends reunite on a historic day in Indian Cricket"

On the historic day of Indian cricket, some of the legends of the game reunited at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata to recollect their fondest memories of the venue. Former Indian cricketers VVS Laxman, Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble and veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh gathered on the ground after the end of the first session in Kolkata of the maiden day-night Test in India on Friday.

Laxman recalled India's impressive comeback win in 2001 at the Eden Gardens where he was involved in a 376-run stand alongside Rahul Dravid. The massive partnership took India from 254 for four to 589/4. Laxman scored 281 runs in that match which was then the highest individual Test score.

"Memories are fresh. When Tendulkar and Ganguly out on the third day in that 2001 Test, the stands began to empty. Then I had that partnership with Dravid. The love and warmth we get here can't be expressed in words," said Laxman.

Harbhajan recalled his personal achievements at the venue - his and India's first-ever Test hat-trick and his dual IPL trophy wins. "I've taken a hat-trick, five-fors, won two IPL titles. This ground is special. It always feels special coming back here, it's like coming home. I had posters of these legends sitting besides me in my room, now I'm here with them. It's incredible," added Harbhajan.

Kumble added that the four got together for the first time since their playing days and thanked Sourav Ganguly, the BCCI president, for inviting them all for the historic occasion. "We've all got together for the first time since our playing days. Thanks to Dada that we've had a pink-ball Test. Couldn't have been at a better place than Eden Gardens," said the legendary leggie.

Talking about the match, the Indian pacers once again ran riot through the first session, taking six wickets overall. It was the most that India have taken in the opening session of any Test at any venue since 2006. However, the man of the session was Wriddhiman Saha who tackled the late-blooming pink ball all through the morning. Bangladesh ended with 73 for six at the end of the morning session.