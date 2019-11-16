India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 3, Live Cricket Score: Jadeja, Umesh aim to take IND lead past 400

Image Source : AP India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Live Score: Day 3 updates from Indore

INDIA VS BANGLADESH, 1ST TEST, DAY 3: LIVE CRICKET SCORE

IND vs BAN, 1st TEST, DAY 3: INDIA 493/6 (114 overs) VS BANGLADESH (150) VS INDIA IN INDORE. JADEJA 60*, UMESH 25*

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the first Test of the two-match series between India and Bangladesh live from the Holkar Stadium in New Delhi. Day 2 was all about Mayank Agarwal . The way he attacked, the ease with which he was batting was just brilliant. He was well supported by Ajinkya Rahane and then Ravindra Jadeja . The former missed out on a well-deserved ton whereas Jadeja has remained unbeaten at the end of the day. Umesh Yadav too enjoyed himself with the bat as he walked out to the middle before Ashwin and hit the ball to all parts of the ground. Overall, they have made the Bangladesh players toil really hard in the field and the visitors will be mentally and physically drained.. Follow all the live cricket score and updates from the IND vs BAN 1st Test from Indore here at IndiaTV.

Brief preview: Opener Mayank Agarwal grinded a below-par Bangladesh bowling unit with a career-best second double hundred as India buried the visitors under a deluge of runs on the second day of the opening Test here on Friday. Agarwal's third Test hundred, 243 off 330 balls, formed the cornerstone of India's 493 for 6, which gave the home side a sizeable lead of 343 runs. [Read full story here]