IND vs NZ: Ishant Sharma set to miss second Test due to recurrence of ankle injury

Image Source : AP Ishant Sharma in action during the Wellington Test

Team India face a huge blow ahead of the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch as veteran Indian pacer Ishant Sharma is likely to be ruled out of the tie owing to the recurrence of his ankle injury. Ishant had taken five wickets in the first Test in Wellington.

According to reports in Cricbuzz, Ishant might miss the crucial tie where India will be aiming for a comeback after a 10-wicket drubbing in the Test series opener. Recovering from the very pain that he had incurred during his Ranji Trophy game for Delhi last month, Ishant was cleared fit to play in the Test series in New Zealand. However, Cricbuzz reported that Ishant had informed the team management of the pain after his bowling practice on Thursday. He has been sent for Tests on Friday (February 28) with results awaiting.

The second Test begins from Saturday onwards.

If declared unfit, he will be replaced by Umesh Yadav, who was spotted having a lengthy chat with head coach Ravi Shastri and bowling coach Bharat Arun after the net session. He is yet to appear in a Test match in New Zealand and has of late been more useful to the team management on home soil. His last overseas appearance was in Perth in December 2018.