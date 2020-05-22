ICC issues guidelines for bowlers; sets all-format training timelines for return to international cricket

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The ICC issued 'Back to Cricket Guidelines' for the resumption of international cricket and stressed on specific timelines for bowlers according to each format.

The International Cricket Council on Friday issued detailed guidelines for the resumption of international cricket. The international body in its ‘ICC Back to Cricket Guidelines' has made it clear that it is important to ensure there is no compromise on the health of individuals or the community and government guidelines are strictly adhered to.

In the sixteen-page guideline, ICC also included a segment on 'Guidelines For Preparation For Bowlers'. The part stressed on the specific guidelines for bowlers to smoothen their return to international cricket.

"Bowlers are at a particularly high risk of injury on return to play after a period of enforced time-out," it said.

"When looking at timescales, consideration needs to be given to the age and physical preparedness as this will influence the risk and length of time required to develop appropriate bowling loads that will allow a safe and effective return to international cricket."

Based on research concerning physical stress on bowlers during training, ICC set different timelines depending upon each format to ensure peak fitness levels for their return.

"With the likelihood of a return to international cricket potentially resulting in a condensed schedule it will be necessary for countries to utilise larger squads to safely meet the performance demands imposed," the guideline read.

"A return to T20I would suggest a minimum 5-6 week preparation period, the last 3-week period would involve match intensity bowling.

"ODI cricket would require a minimum 6-week preparation period, the final 3-week period would involve match intensity bowling.

"Test cricket would require a minimum of 8-12 week preparation period, the final 4-5-week period would involve match intensity bowling technique and speed and lifetime overs, amongst others.

"It further read that the set timelines are dependent on a "multifactorial assessment with age of bowlers, injury history, bowling technique."

