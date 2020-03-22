ICC Isolation Game: Herschelle Gibbs to go ‘toe-to-toe with Virat Kohli in gym

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Indian skipper Virat Kohli

With all live sports action suspended owing to the rapid rise in coronavirus concerns across the world, sports governing bodies and league franchises are finding unique ways to keep their fans engaged on social media sites. International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday came up with a unique game on Twitter called 'The Isolation Game'.

"Who is your quarantine partner?" ICC captioned with rules of the game being simple. The cricketer will have to choose their quarantine partner as per their birthday month, their highest score will be the number of hours the two will spend with each other and the last digit of his/her phone number will decide what activity the two will be performing.

The players listed in the months are - Ricky Ponting (January), Virat Kohli (February), Misbah-ul-Haq (March), Andre Russell (April), Brendan Taylor (May), Kumar Sangakkara (June), Tamim Iqbal (July), Ben Stokes (August), Paul Stirling (September), Kane Williamson (October), Rashid Khan (November) and Faf du Plessis (December).

Who is your quarantine partner ❓ pic.twitter.com/LWfV56Xko0 — ICC (@ICC) March 22, 2020

As per the rules, former South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs will be going toe to tow with Indian skipper Virat Kohli. "In quarantine, me and @imVkohli going toe to toe in the gym," Gibbs tweeted.

In quarantine , me and @imVkohli going toe to toe in the gym💪 https://t.co/FZ0mvB3OMp — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) March 22, 2020

Meanwhile, Australian cricketer David Warner will be making Tik Tok videos with his Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate and New Zealand captain, Kane Williamson.

Me and Kane Williamson doing TikTok videos 😂😂 https://t.co/XhHBwryEZu — David Warner (@davidwarner31) March 22, 2020

Replying to Warner's tweet, Gibbs wrote, "would be a sight for sore eyes! How you going mate"

🤣 would be a sight for sore eyes! How you going mate — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) March 22, 2020

