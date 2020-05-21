I would advice bowlers to give warning: David Gower recalls Ashwin-Buttler 'Mankad' dismissal

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES/IPLT20.COM Former England cricketer David Gower is of the opinion that the bowlers should ideally warn the batsman before committing the 'Mankad' dismissal.

The Mankading incident in the last year's Indian Premier League, which included Ravichandran Ashwin and Jos Buttler, created a storm among the cricketing circles. While many chose to side with Ashwin, others criticised his decision. Some cricketers like James Anderson also mocked Ashwin on their official social media profiles for the Mankading act.

Ashwin mankaded Buttler during an IPL league match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals.

Former England cricketer David Gower opened up on the incident during an interview with IANS.

"I was in India at the time when all of this happened. I saw all the coverage. So all the media coverage, all the newspapers, the reactions, it caused a storm as well. It might and I looked at it very closely because people were asking me for my opinion as well. Now I looked at that footage thinking how far Jos Buttler has gone down the pitch. And the answer is virtually nowhere," Gower said. (ALSO READ: Tendulkar vs Kohli: Gambhir makes his choice)

Ashwin subsequently took off the bails at the non-striker's end and Buttler had to be given out as it's not against the rules. Gower is of the opinion that the bowler should ideally be warning the batsman before he commits the Mankading dismissal for the first time.

"I personally think Jos could have assumed that Ravi was going to let the ball go at that moment and the ball would be delivered and we saw what happened next. I think Ashwin would have been in contemplating and trying Mankading," the Englishman said.

"I think it's a good thing to make a point as a bowler. If you think someone's about to steal ground or has already stolen ground, make your point first time. And if they do it again, then I think you're entirely entitled to get on with the Mankading. I just thought at the time, but it was a misjudgement.

"For me, my advice to anyone of any age whether they be 15, 18, 20, 25, 35, 40 whatever it is, give that warning! Because it just feels so much better. It still makes the point, still gives you the chance to carry it later if that is required, but give that warning! That's my advice." (ALSO READ: Amazing experience despite the toss: Williamson on 2019 WC Final)

Gower has been a renowned commentator ever since he retired from cricket in 1992. He now bids adieu to the microphone as well.

"The one thing I've just got to say is that as a former player, once you get into commentary, you stay with a game that you love, you stay involved, you stay with the people that you're friends," said Gower.

"And so for instance in that Sky commentary box, the likes of, in both of them, you know, who's a colleague from the first hour when you play Test cricket to likes of Michael Holding who was an adversary. So it is a fantastic way to keep an involvement with the game going," the former England captain added.

(With inputs from IANS)

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage