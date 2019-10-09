Hardik Pandya starts walking after successful surgery

Hardik Pandya took to Instagram to share a video of him walking on Tuesday after undergoing surgery for an acute lower-back injury.

Hardik's injury is expected to keep him out of action for at least 12-16 weeks (3-4 months) and is expected to return to action before the Indian Premier League next year. Hardik had picked during the Asia Cup in UAE last September.

But, his road to recovery began on Tuesday and he thanked his fans for their support via social media.

"Baby steps .. but my road to full fitness begins here and now. Thank you to everyone for their support and wishes, it means a lot," Hardik wrote in the post on Instagram.

The all-rounder's injury forced him to skip the South Africa series and he was also rested for India's tour of West Indies following the World Cup. However, with a successful surgery conducted, he is set to miss the home series against Bangladesh, West Indies and maybe Sri Lanka and away series against New Zealand as well.

"Hardik Pandya complained of lower back pain after India's final T20I against South Africa in Bengaluru on 22nd September.

The BCCI Medical Team consulted a panel of spine specialists in England and they recommended surgery for a long-term solution of this issue," BCCI issued a medical bulletin on Saturday.

"The all-rounder travelled to London on 2nd October with Team India physiotherapist Mr Yogesh Parmar. On Friday, a successful surgery was conducted. Hardik will soon commence his rehabilitation process."

Earlier, the all-rounder posted a photo after undergoing successful surgery on Twitter along with a message.

"Surgery done successfully. Extremely grateful to everyone for your wishes. Will be back in no time! Till then miss me," Hardik posted a message with a picture on his Instagram account on Saturday.

Hardik last played the third T20I against South Africa in Bengaluru, which India lost by 9 wickets and drew the three-match T20I series 1-1.