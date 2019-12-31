Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni party together ahead of new year

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HARDIK PANDYA The Indian all-rounder was seen partying with former Indian captain MS Dhoni ahead of the new year's eve.

Legendary former Indian captain MS Dhoni was seen partying with Hardik Pandya ahead of the new year's eve on Monday. The picture was initially shared on Instagram story. Both the cricketers are currently out of the national team. While Dhoni made himself unavailable for selection since the 2019 World Cup, Pandya has been recovering from injury.

The 25-year-old Indian all-rounder was last seen in action during the three-match T20I series against South Africa in September/October 2019.

Image Source : TWITTER Hardik Pandya with MS Dhoni.

After facing the injury, Pandya had revealed the process behind making the decision to go under the knife.

"I was managing the back, tried everything possible not to get into surgery or anything.

"After trying everything, we came to the conclusion that it wasn’t working. I noticed that I was not able to give my 100 per cent and that meant I was not doing justice to myself and the team. That is when I decided to go for the surgery.

“To be honest, right now I feel very good. We are working very properly. After surgery it is not easy, so we are trying to ensure that we cover all the areas. But everything said and done, injuries aren’t something you can control.

"I have noticed this after playing for 4-5 years that even if I don’t wish to get injured and take the necessary precautions, injuries is something which is a part and parcel of a sportsperson’s life. You cannot say I will not get injured and have to take it how it comes. So right now, I am trying to come back strong," Pandya had said.