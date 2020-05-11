Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Pathetic away from home: Gautam Gambhir doubts Australia's No.1 Test ranking

Team India lost the top spot at the ICC Test rankings to Australia earlier this month. Virat Kohli and Co. dropped to the third position in the latest rankings released by ICC on May 1. The Asian giants had a dominating stay at the top of the ranking since October 3, 2016. India dropped in the ladder largely because the record of 12 Tests victories and just one Test defeat in 2016-17 was removed in the latest chart, the ICC said in a statement.

Australia enjoyed a great summer last season with series win over Pakistan and New Zealand at home. They also retained the Ashes last year at England's soil by drawing five-match series 2-2.

However, former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir pointed questions at ICC Rankings and said Australia have not been at their best when it comes to travelling over the past few years.

“For me, India should be there (No. 1) because Australia... I have serious doubts On what front have you given Australia the No. 1 Test ranking?" Gambhir said on Star Sports’ Cricket Connected chat show.

“They have been absolutely pathetic away from home, especially in the sub-continent,” he said."

Gambhir claims that Virat Kohli and Co. have played more competitive cricket away from home than other teams as they won a Test match in South Africa, England and also won Test series down under in Australia.

“Yes, absolutely. 100 per cent (India had been the most competitive side). If you have to see from the overall impact point of view, India have lost series away from home but won against Australia. Hands down, they have been the most competitive side. They won a Test in South Africa, won a Test match in England... not many countries have done that,” he said.

The veteran batsman also bashed out on the points system in World Test Championship and called it ridiculous.

“No, I am not surprised (India slipping to No. 3). I don’t believe in points and ranking system. Probably the worst was there in the World Test Championship... that you win the same points when you win a Test match away from home. That’s ridiculous.”

Gambhir also shared his views on BCCI’s plans on Team India practise quarantine upon reaching Australia to ensure the series goes ahead later this year.

“Good on the BCCI. Fabulous. This is a very, very positive sign. They are probably looking at the bigger picture, it will change the mood of the country. Winning the series is a different thing, it’s very important but it will probably change the mood of both the countries as well. Not only India but probably for Australia.”

“When BCCI is there... they are probably the richest board they have got to be statesman as well. If India are to Australia, then I have a lot of respect for the BCCI,” he added.

