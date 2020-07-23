Image Source : INSTAGRAM: CRICKETAAKASH/GETTY IMAGES Future Shane Warne? Aakash Chopra shares video of young Indian kid bowling magical leg-spin

Former India opener Aakash Chopra shared a short video of a young Indian kid bowling magical leg-spin deliveries in the nets. In the video, the kid is seen troubling the batsmen with his brilliant leg-spin and googlies.

Chopra captioned the video: "Future Shane Warne?" The former India opener also did commentary in his trademark style in the video.

Warne is often regarded as the greatest spinner to ever play the game as he was the first bowler in Test cricket history to pick 700 wickets. He retired from international cricket in 2007 and ended his illustrious Test career with 708 wickets in 145 Tests.

Chopra, who has turned into an analyst and a commentator, often share videos of the budding young cricketers showcasing their skills on social media.

In his latest video on Youtube, Chopra opined that Hardik Pandya may not make it to the playing XI for the first Test against Australia which will be played later in December.

"I feel that Hardik Pandya making it to the Test team doesn’t look possible to me currently,” Aakash said on his Youtube channel ‘Aakash Vani.

“That is because he has a back injury, he has not started bowling, he has not played ODIs, he might play T20s but will you play him in Tests after playing in the IPL.

“Is he ready for Tests and does he want to play Tests currently? First thing first, I do not envisage Hardik Pandya playing the first Test match in Australia. That is what I feel,” Aakash said.

The series will be India's first assignment since cricket has been put on hold in March owing to the coronavirus concerns. India will take on Tim Paine's men Down Under in a four-match Border-Gavaskar series starting December 3 at the Gabba. The series will also include a pink-ball Test, in the second game, at the Adelaide Oval.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage