From Tendulkar to Mary Kom, sports fraternity wishes countrymen on Independence Day

India's sporting fraternity, including cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, on Thursday, extended their wishes to the countrymen on the occasion of the 73rd Independence Day.

The Virat Kohl-led Indian cricket team shared a video message from the West Indies while other top sportspersons like MC Mary Kom, Sushil Kumar, Saina Nehwal and Sakshi Malik, as well as Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, greeted the fellow citizens through Twitter.

Batting great Tendulkar urged the countrymen to "invest in early child development. Happy Independence Day to all Indians! Proud of what we've achieved in the last 72 years. Let us all Invest in Early Childhood Development .. this can keep our nation healthy, wealthy & happy for generations to come," tweeted Tendulkar.

"On the auspicious occasion of 73rd Independence Day I would like to extend my warm greetings to all the fellow Indians especially the ATHLETES and YOUTHS of India for their contributions in building a #NewIndia," Rijiju wrote.

Kohli wrote on his twitter handle, "Wishing every Indian a Happy Independence Day. Let's work together towards progress of our country and create the India of our dreams. Jai Hind."

Vice-captain Rohit Sharma said, "Happy Independence Day to my fellow Indians. Our nation has been through a lot this year,Mother Nature has been rough on us but the way we stood up & protected our wildlife is inspiring. Let's continue to love & protect our animals & marine life. The circle of life is fragile."

Cricketers such as Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, VVS Laxman and Suresh Raina also extended their wishes.

There were also athletes from other sports who have expressed love for their country.

"Lets all remember the incredible sacrifice and dedication of our armed forces who defend and protect nation’s sovereignty. Happy 73rd #independenceday #indianarmedforces #jaihind," six-time world champion and Olympic medallist boxer Mary Kom wrote.

Sushil said, "Happy Independence Day to all.. Jai Hind.