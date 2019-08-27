Former Indian wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani suggests dropping Rishabh Pant for 2nd Test against West Indies

Image Source : TWITER/BCCI Syed Kirmani has called for the exclusion of Rishabh Pant for the 2nd Test of the ongoing Test series against West Indies.

One of India's greatest wicketkeeper, Syed Kirmani, feels that Bengal veteran Wriddhiman Saha deserves to play the second Test against the West Indies instead of Rishabh Pant, who still has a "lot to learn".

Pant's short career has been inconsistent at best - especially his indiscreet shot selection during the World Cup and the ongoing West Indies tour that has left everyone disappointed.

Kirmani, who played 88 Tests for India, feels that Saha was injured and he deserves equal opportunity just like the burly Delhi keeper.

"Yeh abhi jhule main hai (He is still in his infancy). But he is God gifted but needs to learn a lot," Kirmani told PTI on the sidelines of the launch of six outlets of Hearing Solutions here.

"It's the most difficult position on the field. Not everyone can do keeping by just wearing a pair of gloves," said the member of the 1983 World Cup-winning side.

Kirmani, a former chairman of selectors wants Saha to play the next Test in Jamaica.

"Saha, unfortunately, had some injury problems. He has to be given equal opportunity. What's the point of keeping him in the side, if you do not give him chance," Kirmani questioned.

"We have to judge on pure performance. Saha came to Indian side following his consistency at domestic level. But when you're out of picture, somebody else takes over your place, so the likes of Karthik and Pant came into the picture.

"Now we have to see who is more consistent on the field -- be it in batting, wicketkeeping or in terms of all-round abilities," Kirmani said.

The 69-year-old also seemed a trifle irritated with constant speculation over Mahendra Singh Dhoni's future.

"Leave him alone. There will be a time when he will retire, but we must stop talking about his retirement now."

Kirmani, however, wants Dhoni to groom the youngsters in the side before calling it quits.

The 69-year-old, like most of the experts, agreed that Virat Kohli's consistency is second to none.

"The kind of consistency I have seen in Virat Kohli, I've neither seen in any cricketer of my era nor the current era. He has a got a great phenomenal consistency. He is a game-changer. He could be breaking the existing records of Tendulkar if he continues his consistency," he said about Kohli who slammed his 42nd ODI century in West Indies, seven short of equalling Tendulkar's feat of 49.