England vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2019: Australia off to a solid start

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 32 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between England and Australia live from Lord's, London.. Eoin Morgan said that he feels it will move around a bit under the clouds while Aaron Finch added that he was unsure about what to do but would have bowled as well in all probability. England have gone with the same side that lost to Sri Lanka while Australia have made two changes with Jason Behrendorff and Nathan Lyon coming in for Nathan Coulter-Nile and Adam Zampa .

Live Updates, England vs Australia, 2019 World Cup, Match 32: AUS 59/0 (13 overs) vs ENG at Lord's

15.56 IST: Mark Wood to David Warner, FOUR! Up and over! Slightly short around off and Warner picks the length early. He pulls it over the mid on fielder and bags a boundary. Runs starting to come now for Australia.

15.54 IST: Chris Woakes to Aaron Finch, FOUR! Punched down the ground for a boundary! Second in the over! Full and on off, Finch lofts it over mid off and bags another boundary.

15.52 IST: Chris Woakes to Aaron Finch, FOUR! Not off the middle but a boundary! Fuller and outside off, Finch looks to drive but it goes off the inner half past mid on for a boundary.

15.51 IST: Mark Wood to Aaron Finch, Length delivery on leg, Aaron looks to flick again but misses it and gets hit on the pads. It goes towards the leg side. The batsmen cross ends. The umpire gives it as a leg bye.

15.48 IST: Mark Wood to Aaron Finch, FOUR! Nice shot. On a length on leg, Finch flicks it towards fine leg for a boundary.

15.45 IST: Chris Woakes to Aaron Finch, Outside off and this one comes back in. Finch gets his pad outside the line of off and looks to defend but it goes off the flap to the keeper. Woakes is appealing but he is the only one doing so.Outside off and this one comes back in. Finch gets his pad outside the line of off and looks to defend but it goes off the flap to the keeper. Woakes is appealing but he is the only one doing so.

* Powerplay 2 is signaled. Maximum of 4 fielders can be outside the circle till the 40th over.

15.40 IST: Jofra Archer to David Warner, FOUR! Short and wide and put away! Outside off, Warner pounces on the width offered. He slaps it through cover-point and it races away.

15.35 IST: Chris Woakes to David Warner, How has that missed the stumps! Another inswinger from outside off and it is on a length. Warner looks to jam it out but the ball hits the inside edge, hits the pads and goes just over the stumps.

15.32 IST: Jofra Archer to Aaron Finch, OHHH! Many oh and ahh moments till now but no success for England. Another peach. Lands outside off and comes back in. Finch ends up pushing at it outside the line and the ball whizzes past the inside edge.

15.28 IST: Chris Woakes to David Warner, FOUR! That is the risk you take by pitching it full to Warner. This is fuller and on off, Warner just chips it over mid off and bags a boundary.

15.26 IST: Chris Woakes to Aaron Finch, NOT OUT! Umpire's call it is! But a good review by England. It looked close. The decision could have gone either way. England retain their review. This is around off and this one jags back in. Finch always has a problem with such deliveries and once again here he fails to put bat on ball. It hits him on the pads. An appeal follows and the umpire shakes his head. Morgan signals the 'T'. Replays roll in and they show the ball to be clipping the top of leg stump.

* Review time! An appeal for an LBW has been turned down. England review. Looks close but height may just save Finch.

15.22 IST: Jofra Archer to Aaron Finch, In the air... and dropped! A tremendous effort there by Vince though. Would have been a blinder! This is on a length and around off, Finch looks to stroke it on the up. This goes off the outer half uppishly towards point. Vince dives to his right, stretches his one hand out but the ball brushes the fingers and rolls behind for two.

15.17 IST: Chris Woakes to Aaron Finch, FOUR! Easy pickings! Once again this is too short, it sits up to be hit. Finch rocks back and hammers it through mid-wicket for a boundary. Woakes will be disappointed with the length he just bowled there but Finch will want more of those.

15.14 IST: Jofra Archer to David Warner, FOUR! Goes short and it is easy for Warner. Not sure why Archer changed the length there. He bowls it halfway down the track. Warner spots it early and pulls it through square leg for a boundary. That is not the right length at the moment, especially with the ball doing as much as it is.

15.11 IST: Chris Woakes to David Warner, Goes fuller on the last ball, waning Warner to drive. He does go for it but ends up slicing it over point for a couple. Another exciting over by Woakes, really fun to watch him bowl at the moment.

15.08 IST: Chris Woakes to David Warner, Excellent stuff from Woakes! He bangs it on a length around off, this one takes off after pitching. Warner does well to move his hands out of the way and leave it.

15.05 IST: Jofra Archer to Aaron Finch, FOUR! A half volley and it has been put away! Very full to begin with outside off, Finch leans into it and strokes it through covers for a boundary.



*Jofra Archer to share the new ball with Woakes.



15.00 IST: Chris Woakes to Aaron Finch, EDGED! FOUR! Just over! A fortunate boundary for Australia to get off the mark! Woakes bowls it slightly fuller and this one swings away. Finch goes hard at it, there is extra bounce though and the ball goes off the outside edge over the outstretched hand of Root at second slip and into the fence.



14.58 IST: David Warner and Aaron Finch are out in the middle for Australia, Chris Woakes to begin proceedings for England in a crunch encounter at the Home of Cricket.



14.45 IST: Captains at toss:

Eoin Morgan - 'We are going to bowl. Not necessary a no-brainer, it's a bit soft on the top, it rained overnight and the wicket was under covers, might do a bit this morning. Hopefully, the sun will come out later and make batting easy in the afternoon. We are playing the same XI. Jofra is good, had stiffness in his side and we had a precautionary fitness test. We are confident, for long we never won anything against Australia, but we have had some success against Australia recently and think we have a good side.'

Aaron Finch - 'Not too disappointed about batting first. Wasn't too sure about the wicket, but I would have probably bowled first as well. Two changes for us - Nathan Lyon and Jason Behrendorff in, they replace Adam Zamp and Nathan Coulter-Nile. We aren't really bothered about how the crowd react (to Smith and Warner). Every game is crucial and we can't take any game lightly.'

14.38 IST: Playing XIs:



England: James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (WK), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff

14.32 IST: TOSS -- Eoin Morgan has won the toss and England will bowl first



Brief preview: The last time England lost two straight anywhere was in January 2017, in India. The last time England lost two straight at home was in September 2015, against Australia at Lord's. It just so happens England plays defending champion Australia at Lord's on Tuesday in the World Cup, determined to recover from an upset loss to Sri Lanka last Friday. "We tend to come back aggressively, it's been a strong point of ours," captain Eoin Morgan says. Indeed. After their first setback in the group stage against Pakistan, the England lineup defeated Bangladesh five days later. [Read full preview]