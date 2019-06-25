Live Cricket Streaming, England vs Australia, 2019 World Cup: Watch ENG vs AUS Live Match Online on Hotstar Cricket, Star Sports 1,2

World Cup 2019, Cricket Live Streaming England vs Australia, ICC Cricket World Cup Date

Live Cricket Streaming, England vs Australia, 2019 World Cup

After suffering a shock defeat against Sri Lanka, England will look to return to winning ways and take one step closer towards the semi-finals when they face arch-rivals Australia in their crucial World Cup game at the iconic Lord's on Tuesday. With four wins from six games, England are currently at the fourth spot in the points table. The hosts, who came into the tournament as overwhelming favourites, are in a bit of a tight situation as they need to win at least two of their remaining three games to enter the last four. Australia, on the other hand, have been quite formidable in their performances so far. They have won five out of their six games and are currently placed at the second position in the points table. The batsmen, especially their openers, have been in top form and have scored runs in bulk. Their bowlers, led by Mitchell Starc, have been able to pick wickets at crucial junctures of the games.

Live Cricket Streaming, England vs Australia, 2019 World Cup, live from Lord's in London:

Where can I check the online live updates of the 2019 World Cup Match 32, England vs Australia?

How can you watch the 2019 World Cup England vs Australia live match Streaming Online?

Where will the 2019 World Cup Match 32, England vs Australia be played?

When is 2019 World Cup Match 32, England vs Australia?

What time does the live coverage of the 2019 World Cup Match 32 England vs Australia start?

How can you watch the 2019 World Cup England vs Australia match on TV?

What are the squads for England vs Australia World Cup Match 32?

England: James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (WK), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (WK), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Shaun Marsh, Kane Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon