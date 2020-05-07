Dwayne Bravo puts skipper Kieron Pollard in same league as Viv Richards, Brian Lara

Image Source : AP IMAGE Kieron Pollard during the India away series in December 2019

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo heaped praise on white-ball skipper Kieron Pollard and put him in the league as some of the greatest players ever to play for the country. Bravo gave as insight into Pollard's winning mentality and how he commands respect in the dressing room because of his achievements in the game.

"He loves to win. That's the most important thing, and as a captain, he'll do anything to win, in the right way and the right spirit, and he's very determined to win, to make a difference," Bravo was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

"The players also respect him, because of whatever he has done and achieved in the white-ball format, especially in T20 cricket. He's one of the best in the world.

"So if someone like Pollard is speaking in the dressing room about T20 cricket, we all have to listen, because he's played the most games, he's had success, and he's highly respected around the world.

Pollard is regarded as one of the finest T20 players ever to grace the game. He is the first and only cricketer so far to feature in 500 T20 matches while he stands at second spot in list of most runs scored in the format -- behind only compatriot Chris Gayle.

Bravo feels Pollard's name can be taken in same breath as that of yesteryear champions like Clive Lloyd and Viv Richards and also more recent greats like Brian Lara and Chris Gayle.

"West Indies always needed a leader like that, a figurehead leader. One time we had Chris Gayle, we had Brian Lara, we had Vivian Richards, we had Clive Lloyd. We had Darren Sammy," Bravo said.

"West Indies leaders have always been figureheads, and have that impact on world cricket. Not just West Indies cricket, but world cricket.

"Pollard is someone like that, you know, he demands and commands that respect worldwide, so the team will always give him that support and love," he added.

