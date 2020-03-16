Coronavirus outbreak: Wife's funny note cheers up self-isolated Mitchell McClenaghan

Image Source : GETTY IMAGE Mitchell McClenaghan

New Zealand pacer and Mumbai Indians star Mitchell McClenaghan has been forced into 14-day self-isolation following his return to home in New Zealand from the ongoing Pakistan Super League on Monday. The nation had recently imposed the mandatory rule of a self-isolation for anyone who entered New Zealand from Australia from Sunday midnight amid the rise of coronavirus concerns.

On reaching home, he shared a picture of a note his wife left for him.

"When you start to get frustrated just think... it could be worse... At least you're not stuck inside with your wife!! Love You," the note read.

The cricketer informed that his wife was away to her parents' house and that the noticed the note on the fridge.

"Straight home into isolation, get home to this note from my legendary wife who’s gone to stay with her parents for a few weeks. See you guys in 14 days," read his tweet.

Straight home into isolation, get home to this note from my legendary wife who’s gone to stay with her parents for a few weeks. See you guys in 14 days 👌 pic.twitter.com/GjEo4n4Vhk — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) March 15, 2020

The 33-year-old played for Karachi Kings in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The left-arm pacer played one game for Karachi Kings on March 6 before heading home.

(with agency inputs)