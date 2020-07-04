'Getting back into the groove!': Cheteshwar Pujara hits the nets | Watch

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India's Test specialist batsman Cheteshwar Pujara hit the nets on Saturday as he shared a video from the practice session.

India's Test specialist batsman Cheteshwar Pujara has hit the nets after a long break due to coronavirus lockdown. He shared a video in which he could be seen hitting solid strokes during a net session.

"Getting back into the groove!#saturdaysession #musictomyears," Pujara said in a tweet with a video where he is seen driving, pulling and defending the ball with vigour.

Watch:

Earlier this week, Pujara also shared a picture from the 2019 tour to Australia, where the team emerged 2-1 winners, becoming the first team from the sub-continent to defeat the Australian side at their home.

Cheteshwar Pujara was last seen in action during the tour to New Zealand earlier this year. With shadow of doubts on the T20 World Cup and uncertainties over India's scheduled series in the upcoming months, the side's tour of Australia could see the return of Indian team on the field.

Pujara will remain a key member for the side in the tour Down Under, as he finished the previous tour to Australia as the highest-scorer. He scored 521 runs at an average of 74.42.

Cricket Australia earlier confirmed the schedule for the four-match Test series which is set to begin on December 3. The matches will be played at the Gabba, Adelaide Oval, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage