Ayush Badoni shares Virat Kohli's advice to him, says ready for any role to play for India

New Delhi:

Ayush Badoni is currently in India’s scheme of things as far as ODI cricket is concerned. The Delhi all-rounder received a call-up for the ODI series against New Zealand after Washington Sundar was ruled out, although he did not get an opportunity to take the field. His inclusion, however, suggests that the selectors see him as a potential option in the format.

Badoni was also part of India A’s squad for all three matches against Sri Lanka A in June. While his batting returns were underwhelming, he made an impact with the ball, picking up four wickets. The 26-year-old has since placed greater emphasis on developing his bowling and is willing to contribute in whatever role the team requires.

Notably, India have increasingly relied on multi-skilled players across formats, which could work in Badoni’s favour. His ability to bat down the order and provide useful overs gives the team an additional option. At the same time, he has experience opening the innings, underlining his versatility and willingness to adapt to different responsibilities. However, he clarified to have no chat with the selectors regarding a particular role.

“I didn’t have any chat with the selectors. Even in India A, they tried me in the middle order and I bowled in every match. I am focusing a lot on my bowling. I can play any role for the team. I am ready to adapt to any situation and give everything the team needs from me. I opened as well this time around and so, I am ready for anything,” Badoni answered India TV’s query during a media round-table in the Delhi Premier League.

Badoni’s chat with Virat Kohli

Badoni and star batter Virat Kohli shared the Delhi dressing room during the Ranji Trophy clash against Railways in 2025 and for a couple of Vijay Hazare Trophy matches in 2026. During which Badoni said to have had a lot of fun with the former India captain. He also shared that Kohli used to give him lessons on how to be dominant with the bat and remain positive on and off the field.

“We didn’t talk a lot about batting. Mostly, we used to have a lot of fun. I played with him in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and also in the Ranji Trophy, so it was just fun being around and playing cricket with him. We did speak about cricket at times, though. He used to tell me ways to dominate the opposition bowlers and how to be positive on and off the field,” Badoni said.

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