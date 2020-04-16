Break doesn't mean that MS Dhoni will go off the boil: Balaji cites Tiger Woods, Roger Federer example

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File image of MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings bowling coach L. Balaji cites examples of Roger Federer and Tiger Woods in explaining that veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni's long absence from cricket should not be a factor in his selection for India's World T20 squad. The 2020 T20 World Cup will be held in October in Australia.

"We shouldn't be talking about Dhoni's six-month break. It is no big deal. If you see Tiger Woods or Roger Federer, they miss major tournaments and then come back. The break doesn't mean that they go off the boil. The skill level doesn't change. It is the same with Dhoni.

"When it comes to proven performers, you need not think about their skill level. He might not be the same as he was when he was 25 or 26, but he is much better-equipped with the mental side of the game. From what I saw during the CSK training, it never looked like Dhoni was away from the game for any length of time. He didn't look rusty even on the first day of training. That is his greatness," Balaji was quoted as saying by The Times of India during a chat on Wednesday.

Balaji also added that he would have picked Dhoni given his experience in big tournaments. Dhoni has been part of nine ICC tournaments while winning three as a captain.

"It is entirely up to selectors but if you ask me, I would always go with MS for any big tournament. Beyond his finishing skills, there are a lot of things he brings to the table. It is about having multiple inputs in a team game. When it comes to winning big tournaments, we can't have makeshift players as it leads to uncertainty. It is about having the best players for every slot," he pointed.

