Wednesday, August 28, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. Ben Stokes broke the internet during Headingley Test; surpassed Taylor Swift in Wiki search

Ben Stokes broke the internet during Headingley Test; surpassed Taylor Swift in Wiki search

Stokes heroics in the third Test of the series became the talk of the town and he became more searched on Wikipedia than American singer Taylor Swift for a short time. 

IANS IANS
Dubai Published on: August 28, 2019 18:42 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Ben Stokes broke the internet during Headingley Test; surpassed Taylor Swift in Wiki search

England all-rounder Ben Stokes took the sporting world by storm after his unbeaten 135 helped England chase down 359 against Australia to level the series 1-1 and keep their campaign alive in the Ashes.

Stokes heroics in the third Test of the series became the talk of the town and he became more searched on Wikipedia than American singer Taylor Swift for a short time. 

The International Cricket Council (ICC), re-posted a Charter's data -- an organisation which provides insights through graphical representation, on their official Instagram account and said: "For a brief moment last weekend, Ben Stokes was a more popular Wiki search than Taylor Swift". 

Meanwhile, the ICC also took a cheeky dig at the popular American singer saying: "There's no Bad Blood here Tay (Taylor Swift), but Stokesy's (Ben Stokes) knock was the greatest Love Story of all time.

After the match-winning knock, Stokes also attained his career-best ranking in the longest format of the game as he moved to the second spot in ICC Rankings for all-rounders. Earlier in September 2017, Stokes had occupied third position in the Test rankings.

Write a comment

arun-jaitley

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryNick Kyrgios calls ATP corrupt for fining him more than USD 100,000 Next StoryMisbah-ul-Haq's salary an issue as PCB look to rope him in as coach  