Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live Cricket Score, Australia vs Pakistan, 2019 World Cup Match 17: Rain on the cards again at Taunton

Australia vs Pakistan, 2019 World Cup Match 17: Live Updates

AUS vs PAK, Live Updates from Taunton: TOSS AT 2.30 PM IST

: Hello and welcome to our coverage of Match 17 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between Australia and Pakistan live from The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton. Pakistan got thrashed by West Indies in their tournament opener but bounced back superbly by beating England. Their last fixture against the Lankan Lions was abandoned due to rain. Their batters bounced back strongly after being bundled out for a very low score in the first match. The inclusion of Asif Ali and Shoaib Malik gives a lot more balance to their batting line-up. Their bowling has also been decent but it is not the Pakistan bowling which we are used to seeing. The Aussies on the other hand, were very poor in their previous clash against India. They played with low intensity and it seemed as if they were only physically present in the game, but mentally elsewhere. They just did not look a side which had won 10 ODIs in a row previously. Knowing the Australians though, they would surely try and come back harder. That thought though, has been hampered by the fact that Marcus Stoinis has been ruled out of this fixture due to a side strain. In fact, Mitchell Marsh has been added as cover, though he will be able to play only from the next match and that too, if Stoinis is ruled out of the tournament. The fact that Australia blanked Pakistan 5-0 in the Middle East makes them favorites to win the game but let us not forget that Pakistan fielded a very weak side in that series. They are a unit which at its best, is not going to be easy to beat. We can surely expect a good game IF and that is a big if, rain stays away. The forecast is not promising at all so all we can do is keep our fingers crossed. Follow all live updates and scores from the WI and SA match here at Indiatvnews.com

Brief preview: When Sarfaraz Ahmed says past results mean nothing to his Pakistan team, he genuinely means it. Few would doubt him, either, particularly rival captains at the Cricket World Cup. Five-time champion Australia swept Pakistan 5-0 in a one-day international series in March. That extended Australia's winning streak to eight in ODIs after coming back from 2-0 down to win a series 3-2 in India. Australia are again favored to win the group-stage encounter against Pakistan at Somerset's County Ground on Wednesday, but the odds don't matter. Pakistan was bounced out for 105 in its tournament-opening loss to West Indies but rallied to beat top-ranked England, a pre-tournament title favorite, to end a run of 11 straight defeats. [Read full preview here]