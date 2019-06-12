Australia vs Pakistan, World Cup 2019: Watch Live Stream WC AUS vs PAK Online on Hotstar Cricket, Star Sports 1, 2

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, When and Where to Watch Match 17, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, AUS vs PAK Latest Cricket News, June 12- 2019

Australia vs Pakistan, World Cup 2019: Watch Live WC AUS vs PAK Online on Hotstar Cricket, Star Sports 1, 2

Pakistan looked like a team stuck in a different era in their seven-wicket loss to the West Indies but they bounced back in the most unlikely fashion with a clinical 14-run win over hosts and tournament favourites England. Pakistan couldn't get a chance to keep that momentum going due to their next match against Sri Lanka getting washed out and so Australia will be wary of the danger their next opponents pose. Australia fell to their first defeat of the tournament in their previous match against India on Sunday. While the defending champions have looked stronger than they ever have in the last year and a half, Australia were, nevertheless, outplayed by the Indian batsmen and never looked on course to chasing down the target of 353. Pakistan, however, will need to show the same intensity they did against England to pull off a win on Wednesday. Australia's batting unit is purring with Steve Smith scoring consecutive half centuries in their last two matches. The rest of the top order consisting of David Warner, Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja have all looked in good touch while Alex Carey has upped his game lower down the order.

2019 World Cup, Match 17, Australia vs Pakistan live from The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton:

What are the squads for Australia vs Pakistan World Cup Match 17?

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Steven Smith, Usman Khawaja, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (WK), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Jason Behrendorff, Kane Richardson

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (WK/C), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi, Imad Wasim, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hasnain