'735 Not Out!': Brian Lara meets David Warner after triple-ton against Pakistan

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BRIAN LARA West Indies great Brian Lara met Australia's David Warner after the latter scored an unbeaten 335 against Pakistan in the second Test.

David Warner played a splendid knock of 335 against Pakistan during the second Test in Adelaide, aiding Australia to an innings victory in the Day-Night match. The Aussie southpaw looked set to beat Brian Lara's record for the highest runs in a Test innings, but the innings was declared as soon as Warner went past Sir Don Bradman and Mark Taylor.

After the Test, Warner met Lara and posted a picture with him on his official Instagram profile. He wrote, "Great to catch up with the legend himself. Maybe one day I will get another chance to Knock 400 off.”

Brian Lara, too, posted the same picture, writing, "735 Not Out! @davidwarner31 Congrats!!"

Lara had expressed his disappointment at not being able to see Warner beating his record.

"It was a great innings. I can see that Australia winning the match was the major thing and the weather was a big factor, but I would have loved to have seen Australia go for it. Being here I would have loved to see it. Even if they say 'hey David, you have got 12 overs, see if you could do it by tea time' ... it would have been great," Lara had said.

Here's what Lara posted:

The highest individual score for an Australian lies with opener Matthew Hayden with 380. He had played that innings against Zimbabwe in 2003 in Perth.