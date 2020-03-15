Aussie cricketers choose singers who can headline men's World Cup event. Watch

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Aussie cricketers choose singers who can headline men's World Cup event

After Katy Perry rocked the stage in Melbourne during the final of the Women's T20 World Cup, the Australian men's cricket team was asked who would they like to see perform in the men's event and the likes of Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Nathan Lyon, Tim Paine, Usman Khawaja, Adam Zampa, Peter Siddle and Marnus Labuschange had some interesting choices.

In a video posted by the cricket.com.au, the Aussie players opened up on who should headline an event for the men's event and the most popular choice was Halifax-born English singer Ed Sheeran. Sheeran was a popular choice made by Smith, Paine and Lyon for his love for cricket.

The other names that popped up were Fleetwood Mac, The Eagles, Kanye West, Drake, Travis Scott, Lewis Capaldi, Taylor Swift and Pitbull.

Very interested to know what the pre-match playlist looks like for the Australian team after hearing these answers... pic.twitter.com/cosdYEa9bW — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 15, 2020

With the men's World Cup scheduled in Australia later this year, a name among the one's mentioned above won't be surprising. However, matching up to Perry's performance before and after the World Cup final on International Women's Day infront of a 86000+ crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground would take some beating.

Perry, 36, rocked MCG with her hit singles as the Australian Women's Cricket Team grooved to her beats and showed off their moves on the stage after a remarkable victory over India.

World Cup champion and dance sensation Sophie Molineux had quite the night with her new mate Katy Perry! #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Td61HGSzQP — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 9, 2020

Australia beat India by 85 runs to win their fifth Women's World T20 title in front of their home crowd.