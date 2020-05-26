'As cricketers, we really need IPL this year': Varun Aaron

Image Source : TWITTER/RAJASTHANROYALS Rajasthan Royals pacer Varun Aaron feels if the IPL takes place this year, it would the best edition of the tournament ever.

The 13th edition of the IPL has been postponed due the COVID-19 pandemic which has brought the world to a standstill. The BCCI is looking at a September 25 to November 1 window for the league to take place.

"I feel us as cricketers we really need the IPL this year. You know we've been sitting around so long with no action; everyone is really hungry and it'll be really good to have some high-intensity IPL action," Aaron said during a Royals Podcast on Facebook with New Zealand spinner and Royals spin consultant Ish Sodhi.

"I think if the IPL happens this year it will be the best IPL ever, largely because everyone will be well-rested without a lot of the heavy international schedule behind them and they're all going to be super hungry to do well.

"I also think the fans will be extremely hungry as well, they'll probably be hungrier than us as they've not really been able to see any sporting activity for the past few months.

During the conversation, Aaron also talked about his career with the Indian team. When asked who was the toughest batsman he faced, Aaron named Rahul Dravid.

"Every time I turned up to bowl to him in the nets, it felt like I was just bowling at 120kph. It's just something that he does to you.

"I have never bowled to a batsman who would lunge out to the max and play you as if you've just bowled a throw down to him. As a bowler that's extremely irritating to bowl to somebody like him," said the 30-year old who has played nine Tests and the same number of ODIs for India. Aaron last turned out for India in 2015.

Aaron also said it was surreal to be part of a team bus full of legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Dravid, V.V.S. Laxman and Virender Sehwag. He made his Test debut in 2011 against the West Indies in Mumbai.

"I think getting the Test cap for India is the highlight for any cricketer. No matter what one does after that, it is the highest point of his career.

"If you ask any of the greats, they will all say the highlight for them was getting the Test cap for India. I feel there's nothing better than that and that's for everyone.

"I received my Test cap from Laxman. I was lucky enough to play with the likes of Sachin, Dravid, Viru back then, I mean it was surreal. The most striking moment for me was stepping onto the bus on the first day of practise and walking by all these guys, having watched them growing up as a kid, it was really special to be part of that bus," Aaron said.

