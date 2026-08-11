Can Cameron Green and Beau Webster coexist in Australia's playing XI vs Bangladesh? Latter answers

New Delhi:

Australia all-rounder Beau Webster has proved his mettle so far in the Test circuit. His performance has earned him a genuine place in Australia’s top six. However, with Cameron Green also in the mix, Webster is currently not in the sure-shot zone. It solely depends on the combination Pat Cummins and the team management play in the first Test against Bangladesh, starting August 13.

However, the 32-year-old all-rounder also sees room for both himself and Cameron Green in Australia’s XI. He argued that their ability to contribute with bat and ball would give Pat greater flexibility.

“I do not see why not. It is surely more of a benefit to have more options in that top seven with the ball, and I certainly do not see it as a direct competition. It only adds more option and more benefits for the captain if we are both performing with the bat, with both of our main skill, and what we can offer in the field,” Webster told ICC.

“I love playing with Cameron; I love having the options if he is on with the ball or if I am on with the ball, we can chop and change if the big three and the spinner need a chop-out. So I am more than happy,” he added.

Webster highlights his batting prowess

Webster made his Test debut against India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the start of last year. Since then, he has played eight Tests, scoring 452 runs in 13 innings at 41.09, with five half-centuries. He has also taken 11 wickets at an average of around 24.

His performances have included a team-high score in Australia’s first innings during their defeat to South Africa in the World Test Championship Final at Lord’s. He then contributed 150 runs across six innings during Australia’s series sweep in the Caribbean, including two fifties.

However, the all-rounder was left out for most of the Ashes series later in 2025 as Green, Josh Inglis and Usman Khawaja were preferred. He returned for the final Test in Sydney, where an unbeaten 71 and three wickets helped strengthen his case for another opportunity. He also highlighted how his batting prowess helped him earn a spot in the Test squad in the first place.

“I forced my way into this team through weight of runs ... primarily as a batter you deal in runs, and that has been my way into the team and the way to stay in the team. What I have done in my first eight Tests with the bat has probably showed I can be considered a genuine top-six batter,” he said.

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