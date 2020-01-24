Image Source : PTI Always look to finish game whenever there is opportunity: Shreyas Iyer

India batsman Shreyas Iyer on Friday said he always looks to finish games for the country whenever there is an opportunity and is learning from senior pros Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Iyer smashed a 29-ball 58 in the first T20I against New Zealand here to help India chase down a target of 204 and win by six wickets.

The No. 4 batsman came out to bat after Kohli (45) and KL Rahul (56) departed and India were in a spot of bother chasing the challenging target. Iyer underlined his potential once again as he joined hands with Manish Pandey (14 not out) to hit a six and take India over the line.

"It feels good to finish the match and that too by hitting a six," Iyer said in a chat with leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Chahal TV which was shared by BCCI.

"We needed one important partnership, ground was small and in four overs 50 can also be made on this ground, so we decided one boundary an over and then bowler also comes under pressure," Iyer said of his and Pandey's mindset during the chase.

"When you hit a six to finish a match, the feeling is special. My aim is to always finish games whatever time I spend on the pitch. We have players like Virat bhai, Rohit bhai who finish games and staying with them helps you learn," he added.