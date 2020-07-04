'After retirement': Virat Kohli posts cheeky reply for Kevin Pietersen on his training video

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES On Friday, Virat Kohli posted another training video on his official social media profiles.

Indian captain Virat Kohli has been significantly active on his social media profiles ever since the cricket action came to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kohli has been using his handles to interact with fellow cricketers and fans.

Over the past few weeks, he has also been posting training videos across the social media platforms, where he can be seen indulging in various physical fitness activities.

On Friday, he posted another video where he can be seen lifting weights.

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen, with whom Virat Kohli shares a good rapport, posted a cheeky comment on his post. He wrote, "Get on a bike!"

Virat, in reply, cheekily said, "@kp24 after retirement."

The international cricket action is set to return on July 8 with England hosting West Indies for a three-match Test series. On Saturday, both the sides completed internal warm-up matches.

In India, the BCCI are currently in the process of framing guidelines for the resumption of training for the cricketers. Many players of the senior team have resumed the training on individual basis. Cheteshwar Pujara, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami are among the Indian cricketers who took to social media to share their training photos and videos.

