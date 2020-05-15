England spinner Adil Rashid picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli as better batsman, explains why

Image Source : GETTY Babar Azam and Virat Kohli

England leg spinner Adil Rashid was on Friday posed a very difficult question wherein he was asked to pick the better batsman between Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Pakistan's newly-appointed limited-overs captain Babar Azam. Rashid picked the latter over the 31-year-old, clarifying that he made his choice based on their current form.

“Ahhh... it’s a tough one. Well, it’s a tough one. So you got to go on the current form... I think I got to go for Babar Azam on the current form. I am taking form here...I say Babar Azam is in better form so I picked Babar Azam. But they both are world-class players anyway,” the leg-spinner said during an interview with At the Crease TV.

Well, Babar is currently the only batsman in the world to be part of the top-5 in the ICC rankings across formats. While he is the No.1 in T20Is, he ranks third in ODI cricket and fifth in Tests. Meanwhile, Kohli holds the top spot on ODIs, stands second in Tests, and is the 10th in T20I cricket.

Babar was recently named as Pakistan's new ODI captain replacing former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed after PCB announced their new central contracts for 2020/21 season. Babar will hence lead Pakistan in both T20Is and ODIs for the impending season, with head coach Misbah-ul-Haq explaining that the youngster has been picked with 2023 World Cup in mind.

