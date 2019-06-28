2019 World Cup | 'Whoever beats India will win the World Cup': Michael Vaughan

Image Source : AP After India's thumping victory over West Indies in the 2019 World Cup, Michael Vaughan has made a bold claim on Virat Kohli's men.

Mohammed Shami registered career-best figures of 4/16 as India underlined their bowling might by chalking a huge 125-run victory over the West Indies in their World Cup group stage encounter to knock them out and put one foot in the semi-final.

Half-centuries from skipper Virat Kohli (72 off 82 balls) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (56 not out) with Hardik Pandya smashing a quickfire 46 steered India to 268/7 in 50 overs after electing to bat first.

Chasing a challenging 269 for victory, the Windies were never in the hunt as Shami, who grabbed a hat-trick against Afghanistan in India's last game, returned best figures with Jasprit Bumrah (2/9) and Yuzvendra Chahal (2/39) also picking up two wickets.

India, placed second in the points table, now have 11 points from six games and will take on England on Sunday.

After the game, former England cricketer and expert Michael Vaughan made a rather bold claim on Twitter. The veteran English player, who is often known for his quirky tweets during the match-days as well as his insights during the games, said that the team who could beat India will lift the World Cup.

Will stick to it ... Whoever beats India will WIN the World Cup ... !!! #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 27, 2019

India is the only side to remain unbeaten in the tournament so far.

The side has three games remaining - against England, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Interestingly, England face a must-win situation against India, as a defeat might further derail them from the race to the semifinals of the World Cup.

Bangladesh are still in the run for the final four, while Sri Lanka will face South Africa today.