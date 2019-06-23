2019 World Cup | 'I enjoyed it because I had Jasprit Bumrah at the other end': Mohammed Shami

Image Source : AP Mohammed Shami talked to his bowling-partner Jasprit Bumrah after his match-winning hattrick, where he talked in detail about his performance.

Mohammed Shami became India’s second hattrick-hero in the World Cup history, after Chetan Sharma achieved the feat in 1987.

While the former Indian pacer was the first bowler ever to take a hattrick in the tournament, Shami became the first in this edition of the World Cup to take three in a row.

After the game, Shami interacted with his bowling-partner, Jasprit Bumrah, for a short interview for BCCI.

In the interview, he revealed the plan with which they bowled in the final overs against Afghanistan, and also talked about his hattrick.

“When they needed 21 runs in 2 overs, I trusted you [Bumrah] to be economical. Chasing 16 in the last over is a huge task. The lesser the runs, the more difficult it is for us,” Shami said.

“I enjoyed it because I had Jasprit Bumrah on the other end. It was good because we were bowling together after a long time.”

On his hattrick, Shami acknowledged that it is a big achievement.

“I’m feeling very good. It’s a big thing to take a hattrick in the World Cup. I’d like to thank Allah for this achievement. But moreover, I wish that we continue to perform together for a long time,” said the Indian bowler.

The economical bowling in the final few overs kept the Afghanistan batsmen at bay, and Shami believed that the understanding with Bumrah was crucial.

“When we started, it was seaming. The spinners arrived in the middle-overs and they added a few runs in the middle-over, but I was confident that we will bowl well in the final overs.

“Whatever we plan, we will execute it well,” Shami said.