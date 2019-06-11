2019 World Cup: Heavy rain forecast ahead of India vs New Zealand game on Thursday

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES 2019 World Cup: Heavy rain forecast ahead of India vs New Zealand game

Heavy rain threatens to play spoilsport when India face New Zealand in their next World Cup game at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

However, as per weather forecast, the rain is likely to subside by lunch time on Thursday which means at least a curtailed game remains a possibility.

There have been persistent showers across United Kingdom for the past two days and the local Met department has issued a warning for the residents.

"A Yellow Warning for rain is in force in the Nottingham area for most of this week," local website 'Nottinghampost' reported.

The Met office's warning on its website covered a large area of England, including Birmingham, Peterborough and Newcastle.

"There is a chance that heavy prolonged rain could lead to localised flooding and disruption to transport," it said.

As per local Met Office weather forecast for Nottingham, the heavy rain will continue till 7pm on Wednesday.

"That lighter rain is expected to finally come to an end at about lunch time on Thursday. The maximum temperatures will be around 13 degree Celsius and minimum overnight temperatures will be around 10 or 11 degree Celsius," the website reported.